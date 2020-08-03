Some Baton Rouge area Catholic schools return to face to face learning this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few Catholic schools in the Baton Rouge area are starting face to face learning this week.
Superintendent Dr. Melanie Palmisano of Diocese of Baton Rouge tells WAFB’s Donovan Jackson the diocese is leaving the learning model and start date up to the school principals.
Dr. Palmisano says some schools are giving parents the option of doing virtual learning a few days a week if they choose.
However, she says the diocese believes is face to face learning is the best learning model.
Dr. Palmisano says schools in the diocese will do everything they can to keep students and teachers safe.
“Hand cleaning, making sure that students are standing at a distance, and taking temperature. When you do that, it helps a whole lot. So that’s in place for us to open this year with the pandemic,” Dr. Palmisano says.
