Police pursuit ends on I-10 near Acadian

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a pursuit involving a possibly stolen vehicle ended on eastbound I-10 near Acadian around 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 3.
The incident led to considerable traffic backups in the area.
Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said officers started pursuing the vehicle in the 7000 block of Nottingham Street, which is just south of Harding Boulevard.
Police were questioning a female driver who had several children in the vehicle with her, the sergeant said.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.