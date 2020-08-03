Pelicans Hold Off Grizzlies, 109-99

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Pelicans are finally winners in Orlando. After back to back disappointments, the New Orleans Pelicans finally finished off an opponent, beating Memphis 109-99.
Riding the hot hand of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans began to pull away from the Grizzlies as things got later in the fourth quarter. Ingram led the Pels with 24 points and Zion, who played a re-start high 25 minutes, scored 23 points. he also had seven rebounds and a career high five assists.
Pelicans teammates called this a must-win game before tonight’s tip-off because they had dropped to 11th place in the Western Conference standings.
But, with this win, they’re now just 2 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Grizzlies and the ninth-place team can qualify for a play-in matchup against the eighth-place team as long as it is within four games.
The Pelicans still need to move past the Spurs and Trail Blazers to get to ninth place.
The Pelicans will have a couple of days off before back to back games against Sacramento and Washington on Thursday and Friday.
