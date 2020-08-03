’A great human being’ - Arnsparger’s time at LSU short but impactful

A look into Arnsparger’s past reflects a man with a vast history and brilliant resume in the NFL - he was part of four different franchises that reached the Super Bowl. As an assistant under the legendary Don Shula, the 1972 Miami Dolphins won it all with their historic and perfect season, before returning to win another Super Bowl the following year. Arnsparger was also part of a Super Bowl berth again with Shula and the Dolphins in 1982, before being part of the San Diego Chargers’ only Super Bowl appearance in 1994.