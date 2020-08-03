FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Several umbrella-free days ahead

By Diane Deaton | August 3, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT - Updated August 3 at 7:15 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a good way to start off the first Monday of August. Quiet and dry for your early out-the-door, and very little in the way of wet weather expected for much of the week ahead! 

Morning temperatures in the low to mid 70°s and “feels” relatively comfortable. Under mostly sunny skies, expect less than a 10% coverage of rain and light northwest winds.

Our afternoon high will top out in the lower 90°s , average” for this time of year. 

Overnight, mostly clear and “mild” with a low in the lower 70°s.

Tomorrow, another mainly dry forecast – sunny and hot, a high Tuesday of 92°.

