FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry week ahead with average August temperatures

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even with temperatures getting into the 90s Monday afternoon, the lower humidity made it more than tolerable by August standards for the Gulf Coast region, and there’s more of the same on the way.
The decrease in humidity is caused by an upper-level trough over the eastern U.S., supplemented by a weak cool front that may sag as far south as the coastal parishes Tuesday and Wednesday. That combination will promote northwesterly to northerly air flow over the WAFB region. While temperatures won’t stray far from early August norms, we’ll benefit from the drier air from the north. The drop in humidity will also keep rain chances very low through the rest of the week, with spotty showers, at best, through Friday.
Expect plenty of sunshine each day through Friday, with Baton Rouge daybreak temperatures in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the low 90s. The lower humidity will mean peak heat index readings in the mid 90s rather than the triple digits for many WAFB neighborhoods. However, still use good judgement when working or playing outdoors: that midday and afternoon sunshine can add 10 degrees or more to the heat index, which is the “feels like” temperature in the shade.
In the tropics, the east coast is bracing for Hurricane Isaias, which was upgraded to hurricane strength even as the western eyewall was brushing the South Carolina coast around 7 p.m., and by 8 p.m., Isaias had strengthened with sustained winds of 85 mph. Landfall is expected later Monday evening or overnight along the South or North Carolina coasts. Landfall is when the center of the storm reaches the coast, not just the eyewall. Given the angle of Isaias’ approach to the Carolina coasts, the center may not reach land until the storm is over North Carolina. Hurricane Warnings remain in effect for portions of the South and North Carolina coasts, with a Tropical Storm Warning extending from North Carolina to the central coast of Maine.
After landfall, the storm is expected to remain inland and slowly weaken as it moves through the eastern states from the Carolinas, through the mid-Atlantic states, and into New England. The latest National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast has Isaias still at tropical storm strength as it exits New England and enters Canada Wednesday.
In addition to Isaias, the NHC is watching Invest 94L, an area of low pressure south of Bermuda, and says it has a 40% chance of developing over the next two days and a 50% chance over the next five days as of 7 p.m. Monday. 94L is expected to continue moving to the northwest over the next two days or so, but then could turn to the west, or even southwest, beyond that.
