FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry week ahead with average August temperatures

In the tropics, the east coast is bracing for Hurricane Isaias, which was upgraded to hurricane strength even as the western eyewall was brushing the South Carolina coast around 7 p.m., and by 8 p.m., Isaias had strengthened with sustained winds of 85 mph. Landfall is expected later Monday evening or overnight along the South or North Carolina coasts. Landfall is when the center of the storm reaches the coast, not just the eyewall. Given the angle of Isaias’ approach to the Carolina coasts, the center may not reach land until the storm is over North Carolina. Hurricane Warnings remain in effect for portions of the South and North Carolina coasts, with a Tropical Storm Warning extending from North Carolina to the central coast of Maine.