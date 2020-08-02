Women serving women: Power Pump Girls, a social impact club dedicated to serving women

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Women serving women is one of the goals for a Baton Rouge based social impact club that is making waves across the Capital City.
The Power Pump Girls is a club dedicated to supporting women and empowers them to bring awareness and change in their community.
The founders of the club are educating and raising awareness about some of the challenges that women are up against in Baton Rouge.
“Our main goal is to empower women to connect and serve, so it kind of acts as two things,” said co-founder Sherin Dawud. “One is like a networking opportunity for the women in our network which has grown to over 800 women and then we connect them to also serve in our community.”
One of their main projects is their period poverty initiative called Secured, and they are also creating a voters campaign to get voters out to the polls in November.
“Secured came about via our community, they were asking us as founders to give them an opportunity and platform to serve,” said co-founder Riana Vallot. “So we found the one thing that connected us all as women.”
The Secured campaign helps women get their monthly supplies for period care products and also brings awareness to the issue. They also helped pass the tax on feminine hygiene products in legislation.
