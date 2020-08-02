Sunday, August 2: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, August 2 at 11:50 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
NOTE: The Louisiana Department of Health announced Saturday, July 18 that it will only provide new numbers six days per week. The agency will no longer provide updates on Saturday.
- 119,747 positive cases - increase of 3,467 cases
- 3,893 deaths - 58 new deaths
- 1,534 patients in the hospital - decrease of 12 patients
- 221 patients on ventilators - decrease of 1 patient
- 74,246 patients recovered - no change
