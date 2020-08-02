Sunday, August 2: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By Spencer Chrisman | August 2, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT - Updated August 2 at 11:53 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, August 2 at 11:50 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

NOTE: The Louisiana Department of Health announced Saturday, July 18 that it will only provide new numbers six days per week. The agency will no longer provide updates on Saturday.

  • 119,747 positive cases - increase of 3,467 cases
  • 3,893 deaths - 58 new deaths
  • 1,534 patients in the hospital - decrease of 12 patients
  • 221 patients on ventilators - decrease of 1 patient
  • 74,246 patients recovered - no change

FOR MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE TAP HERE

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.