LSU Museum of Art distributes art kits to Baton Rouge children amid coronavirus
LSU MOA educator Grant Benoit also dropped off art kits with supplies and lessons to participants at Gardere Initiative. (Source: Courtesy of the LSU MOA)
By Hailey Auglair | August 2, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 6:41 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the coronavirus pandemic has limited many activities, the LSU Museum of Art is working to ensure children have access to a creative outlet.

LSU MOA is distributing art kits to children with limited access to arts education in under-invested neighborhoods at sites in North Baton Rouge, Gardere and Eden Park, according to a press release.

LSU MOA educator Grant Benoit recently made a stop at The Interfaith Federation’s Holy Grill at Cadillac Street Park to drop off art kits, teach, and create art with the supplies with participants.
LSU MOA educator Grant Benoit recently made a stop at The Interfaith Federation’s Holy Grill at Cadillac Street Park to drop off art kits, teach, and create art with the supplies with participants. (Source: Courtesy of the LSU MOA)

The art kits have lessons and activities connected to the museum’s collections. In addition, the kits include supplies like crayons, watercolors, chalk, scissors, glue and pencils to allow children to create their own projects at home.

LSU MOA Neighborhood Arts Project (NAP) art lesson and supply kits and contents
LSU MOA Neighborhood Arts Project (NAP) art lesson and supply kits and contents (Source: Courtesy of the LSU MOA)

Kits have already been handed out at Unity: A Juneteenth Family Picnic event at City Hall Plaza, the Village Resource Center, Gardere Initiative and Interfaith Federation’s Holy Grill at Cadillac Street Park. The museum plans to distribute to other sites including Scotlandville and Gus Young Park, according to a press release.

In distributing these kits, the museum hopes to give children and parents an arts education resource as part of its Neighborhood Arts Project, a community arts education program.

The free outreach program started in 2012 for under-resourced areas with a number of children who do not go to summer camps or after school programs. All ages can take part in the program without having to worry about transportation or a fee.

