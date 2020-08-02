LSU Museum of Art distributes art kits to Baton Rouge children amid coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the coronavirus pandemic has limited many activities, the LSU Museum of Art is working to ensure children have access to a creative outlet.
LSU MOA is distributing art kits to children with limited access to arts education in under-invested neighborhoods at sites in North Baton Rouge, Gardere and Eden Park, according to a press release.
The art kits have lessons and activities connected to the museum’s collections. In addition, the kits include supplies like crayons, watercolors, chalk, scissors, glue and pencils to allow children to create their own projects at home.
Kits have already been handed out at Unity: A Juneteenth Family Picnic event at City Hall Plaza, the Village Resource Center, Gardere Initiative and Interfaith Federation’s Holy Grill at Cadillac Street Park. The museum plans to distribute to other sites including Scotlandville and Gus Young Park, according to a press release.
In distributing these kits, the museum hopes to give children and parents an arts education resource as part of its Neighborhood Arts Project, a community arts education program.
The free outreach program started in 2012 for under-resourced areas with a number of children who do not go to summer camps or after school programs. All ages can take part in the program without having to worry about transportation or a fee.
