Hammond man killed in single car crash

PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal car crash on LA 22 west of LA 445 in Tangipahoa Parish that claimed the life of a 49-year-old man.
According to LSP, the accident occurred just after 8 a.m on Sunday, August 2, troopers believe that Damian Tenhaaf of Hammond, was traveling westbound on LA 22 in a Hyundai Sonata.
And for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the roadway and impacted several trees.
Officials state that Tenhaaf was improperly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, but as part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was collected for analysis.
The car crash investigation remains ongoing.
