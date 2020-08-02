FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry weather pattern through upcoming work week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather pattern will be mainly dry today all the way through Friday. Rain chances will range between 0-20% each day.
By next weekend a more typical summer time pattern is forecast to occur and scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.
Temperatures would normally soar due to drier weather, but that won’t necessarily be the case. Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal for most days as we roll through the first part of August.
The tropics remain active with Tropical Storm Isaias moving along the U.S. East Coast over the next few days.
Another tropical wave has been given a medium chance of development, but this wave will split the gap between Bermuda and the U.S.
