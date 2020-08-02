FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and Hot beginning to August

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local area will be situated on the back end of a trough. This will keep the local area on the drier side of the weather system (trough).
As a result rain chances through the work week will be 10% or less. This trough is helping to steer Isaias up the U.S. East Coast.
Temperatures will be hot, but humidity levels won’t be oppressive. Still take heat related precautions by wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated if you have outdoor plans this week.
The trough will finally begin to exit by late week and high pressure will build in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. This will bring a return of southerly flow. This southerly flow will increase humidity levels and daily rain chances to 30-40% by next weekend. The typical summer time weather pattern will continue into the following week.
In the tropics, Isaias will be a major headache up and down the U.S. East Coast. Main issues will be localized flash flooding, storm surge, and widespread power outages.
It has been an incredibly active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. We are about 2 1/2 months ahead of schedule in named storm formations and a little over 1 month ahead of hurricane formations.
In addition to Isaias we are tracking Invest 94-L which is located NE of the Caribbean in the Central Atlantic. Invest 94-L is given a medium chance for further development. If it receives a name it will be Josephine.
The good news is that the Gulf of Mexico is expected to be rather quiet over at least the next 7 days as Invest 94-L is forecast to split the gap between Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast.
