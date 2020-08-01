33-year-old Ascension Parish deputy dies from coronavirus complications

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 33-year-old Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Deputy died after battling with the coronavirus for several weeks Saturday, Aug. 1.
Kyle Melancon served as a correctional officer and transportation officer for seven years. The 33-year-old came from a family of law enforcement professionals. His grandfather was chief of police in Sorrento and his father was a dispatcher with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. His brother, BJ, currently works for APSO in the accreditation unit.
“We are in some very challenging times in our profession, there is still a lot of uncertainty with the virus Covid-19,” Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a press release. “The health and safety of our work-family and our community is paramount.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.