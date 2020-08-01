SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: East Iberville Tigers

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - The East Iberville Tigers are stop No. 48 for Sportsline Summer Camp.
East Iberville has paused workouts for now, taking precaution in regards to COVID-19 but when the Tigers do get back at it, they are hungry to build on the momentum they’ve created for themselves the last few seasons.
It’s been a steady climb since 2016 when the team went 1-9. Since then, the Tigers have increased their win total every year. Coach Ron Lejeune stepped down this offseason and now Justin Joseph is the head coach.
He said the foundation has been laid and he hopes to continue the recent success with a bit of his own touch on the program with 17 returning seniors in 2020.
“The kids know how to win now,” said Joseph. “This group of seniors has never had a losing season.”
The Tigers finished 2019 with an 8-3 record and a quarterfinal playoff appearance for the first time in school history.
