FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Week ahead trending drier

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There won’t be a lot of rain in the forecast for the upcoming new week. Rain chances will only reach 10-20% Sunday through next Saturday.
Sinking air will keep showers and t-storms at bay, but will also cause a crank up of mother nature’s thermostat. Sunday afternoon should see enough cloud cover to keep afternoon highs around 90°.
There is expected to be lots of sunshine for the upcoming work week. Afternoon highs Monday through Friday will range between the low to mid 90°s in many neighborhoods. Humidity levels won’t be oppressive so feels like temperatures will stay at or near 100° during the peak afternoon heat.
By the weekend a weak storm system is forecast to approach and could lead to slightly better rain chances into the following week.
The tropics continue to be active as Isaias continues to bear down on the U.S. East Coast. Isaias is forecast to make the North and eventually NE curve along the East Coast with potential landfalls in Florida and the Carolinas. The system will begin to pick up forward speed as it impacts the NE U.S. including Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston.
Another tropical wave is located east of the Lesser Antilles. This tropical wave has been given a decent chance of becoming our next Tropical Depression during the early part of this upcoming week.
