FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dodging a few storms for weekend plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cluster of showers and thunderstorms will be pushing through the local area this morning and into the afternoon.
Activity is expected to be heaviest and most widespread near and north of the interstate corridor. Rainfall totals will be manageable with a few locations possibly picking up as much as 1-1.5″.
Outside of the rain, temperatures will remain rather hot with highs in the upper 80°s to 90°. We close out the weekend once again having to dodge scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday.
The good news is that neither day looks to be a total wash out, but be sure to keep an eye on our weather app radar and move indoors if you see lightning or hear thunder. The weather pattern will trend drier as we begin the new work week.
Rain chances will be 10-20% Monday through Wednesday. That will allow afternoon highs to sneak into the mid 90°s for a few neighborhoods. Slightly better rain chances will exist as we close out the week and head into next weekend.
The tropics remain very active with Hurricane Isaias continuing to move towards Florida and the U.S. East Coast. Isaias is expected to gradually turn up the coast, but could still make landfall if not multiple landfalls as it makes the East Coast turn.
Way out in the East Atlantic we are about to say goodbye to Tropical Depression #10. T.D. 10 is forecast to dissipate over the next 24-36 hours and is now not likely to become Josephine. But, a tropical wave just east of the Lesser Antilles will be moving into a more conducive area for tropical formation in the coming days.
The good news is that this system is likely to be picked up by the same trough steering Isaias and it should avoid the U.S.
