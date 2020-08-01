The Coronavirus Relief Program officially expires, while the country remains in the pandemic.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Those boosted unemployment benefits have hit their expiration date, as the pandemic continues, when not everyone has returned to work. Many are still looking for another source of income.
Some say these benefits are very much needed and should continue.
“Well it does look like a lot of people. You know, honestly the stimulus checks have helped a lot of people who lost their jobs and are dependent on the economy to provide for their families,” says Mark Jurabo.
The issue the government is running into is that some people are getting paid more to stay at home than returning to work.
However, there are others out there who still can’t find jobs. It’s a hard situation and one that could greatly impact the public, but some think it could be too risky for the economy.
“Well it’s like with anything you have some people who want it completely to stay there, leave it as it is because it works fine,” says David Rooks. “But at the same time somebody else is going to look at it and see that it costs too much money.”
Lawmakers are trying to figure out another payment plan, but a final decision has not been made. Senator Bill Cassidy released a statement saying Republicans have proposed ideas, but Democrats are not agreeing on their proposals.
Senator Cassidy urges lawmakers to set aside politics and instead think of the good of the American people.
If you are still struggling with unemployment or looking for business resources. Go to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s website to find multiple job opening and resources.
