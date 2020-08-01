Brusly names new basketball court after former head coach Walt Lemoine

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - When you’ve spent a lifetime at your school’s sporting events as principal and coach, nothing really surprises you anymore.
However, that wasn’t the case at Brusly on Saturday, August 1. Longtime basketball coach Walt Lemoine, who has now moved to the principal’s office, was literally speechless at a ceremony where the court now bears his name at the brand new gym.
After spending so much time and effort at the Panthers’ old gym leading Brusly to plenty of wins and memorable moments, Lemoine said he’s honored to join the ranks of other coaches in the area who’ve had this sort of honor bestowed upon them.
“First off, when you walk in, I’m just trying to place, ‘Who are all these people?’ and then, you start to see family members and former players, so I said, ‘Something’s up,’” said Lemoine. “So, I knew something was up - had no idea it was going to be this.”
Lemoine first arrived at Brusly High School in 1988 to coach and teach. Lemoine was named principal of the school in 2002.
