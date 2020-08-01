Brees: ‘This year is going to be about something much bigger than football’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -In his first media call of the season, Saints QB Drew Brees began the conversation Saturday with a statement referencing racial injustice and his controversial comments in June.
“To think for a second that New Orleans or Louisiana or the black community would think I was not standing with them for social justice, that broke my heart. That was crushing.”
Brees said he and his teammates have reconciled and says he and Malcolm Jenkins are friends and teammates and their goals are aligned.
Brees says he will always stand for the National Anthem, but absolutely respects and supports those that kneel.
In discussing his decision to return to the game, Breess said, “I took it very seriously and gave myself some time from the end of season with a lot of thought and prayer. At end of day I chose to comeback for my team.”
As for this being his last season, “Man, I’m not looking past one day at a time.”
When speaking about helping to limit the spread of coronavirus, he was asked about his ritual of licking his fingers while playing football.
“Believe it or not, I’m telling you, I have not licked my fingers in four months.”
“Everybody’s worried about a possible stoppage to the season. Nobody has the answers. Nobody knows exactly how this is gonna play out.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.