State Fire Marshal K-9 Monty retires after nearly a decade of service

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monty, a 10-year-old Labrador who joined the State Fire Marshal’s Office in 2012, officially retired Friday, July 31 after nearly a decade of service.
During his years of service, Monty helped find the origin and cause of numerous fires, including suspected arson fires where his alerts led to evidence that resulted in arrests.
Monty led investigators to discover the gas can used in one of the St. Landry church fires last year which helped identify the suspect. Monty also helped in a fire that was intentionally set in an apartment complex in Slidell where children had to be rescued, according to a press release.
In 2017, Monty won the ATF’s Top Dog award, beating out almost 60 K-9s nationwide. Before joining the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Monty started out as a guide for the visually impaired with the Guiding Eyes Foundation in New York.
The K-9 worked mostly alongside his handler Lt. Brian Mashon. Monty enjoys cuddle time with Mashon and his family who he will stay with throughout his retirement.
“Monty has been an integral part of the success of this agency, not only in crime solving but in our public education efforts, both of which have saved lives,” said State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning, “We wish Monty a restful and playful retirement and we thank him for his service to this state and its citizens.”
