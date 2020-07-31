SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. John Eagles

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 47 for Sportsline Summer Camp involves another trip across the Mississippi River to Plaquemine and a visit with the St. John Eagles.
The Eagles started 2019 at 2-2 but dropped their last six games. They were outscored 182-12 by district rivals White Castle, Ascension Catholic, and East Iberville.
However, they vow to bounce back in 2020 with quarterback Taylor Dupont revving up the pass offense despite a limited off-season with COVID-19.
“Oh yeah, it’s been real tough, because we’ve got some people who are blazing fast and some people who aren’t so fast but they can catch as well, so trying to hit them on the spot perfect is going to be difficult but it takes some time to get used to,” said Dupont.
“Speed is the key to our offense,” added senior wide receiver and defensive back Nick Daigle. “That’s what we need.“
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.