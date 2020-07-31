Saturday giveaways in Baton Rouge: where to get free school supplies, PPE, food, more

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s where to get free school supplies, PPE, food and more Saturday, Aug. 1 in Baton Rouge:
Back To School With Jesus Supply Giveaway
- WHAT: School Supply Giveaway Drive-Thru (Must wear a mask)
- WHERE: Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Scotlandville at 1414 Sora St. Baton Rouge, LA 70807
- WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon
BRPD Food Giveaway
- WHAT: Faith, Hope, and Love Worship Center will be giving meals away
- WHERE: Baton Rouge Housing Authority at 1957 North Ardenwood Dr. Baton Rouge, LA
- WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Hand It On! Drive-thru PPE and Essential Goods Outreach
- WHAT: Free masks, food, fresh produce; on-site voter registration; first 50 cars get a $10 gas gift card (first come, first serve)
- WHERE: Baranco-Clark YMCA at 1735 Thomas H. Delpit Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
- WHEN: 2 to 5 p.m.
PPE Drive-thru Giveaway for Teachers
- WHAT: Free masks and sanitation products (must provide staff ID)
- WHERE: The Beauty Parlor at 4807 W Central Ave, Zachary, LA 70791
- WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
