Saturday giveaways in Baton Rouge: where to get free school supplies, PPE, food, more
Faith, Hope, and Love Worship Center will be giving meals away Saturday, Aug. 1. (Source: WALB)
By WAFB Staff | July 31, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 5:23 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s where to get free school supplies, PPE, food and more Saturday, Aug. 1 in Baton Rouge:

Back To School With Jesus Supply Giveaway

  • WHAT: School Supply Giveaway Drive-Thru (Must wear a mask)
  • WHERE: Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Scotlandville at 1414 Sora St. Baton Rouge, LA 70807
  • WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon

BRPD Food Giveaway

  • WHAT: Faith, Hope, and Love Worship Center will be giving meals away
  • WHERE: Baton Rouge Housing Authority at 1957 North Ardenwood Dr. Baton Rouge, LA
  • WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Hand It On! Drive-thru PPE and Essential Goods Outreach

  • WHAT: Free masks, food, fresh produce; on-site voter registration; first 50 cars get a $10 gas gift card (first come, first serve)
  • WHERE: Baranco-Clark YMCA at 1735 Thomas H. Delpit Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
  • WHEN: 2 to 5 p.m.

PPE Drive-thru Giveaway for Teachers

  • WHAT: Free masks and sanitation products (must provide staff ID)
  • WHERE: The Beauty Parlor at 4807 W Central Ave, Zachary, LA 70791
  • WHEN: 5:30 p.m.

