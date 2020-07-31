Our Lady of the Lake in ‘urgent need’ of blood donations

Our Lady of the Lake is in urgent need of blood donations to replenish its supply. (Source: Karrie Leggett-Brown)
By WAFB Staff | July 31, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 3:46 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake is in urgent need of blood donations to replenish its supply.

Blood types B-, B+ and O+ are especially needed. The hospital is asking donors to schedule donations in advance to ensure social distancing by calling 225-765-8843.

Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center

Contact: (225) 765-8843

Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Blood Donor Center

Located in Medical Plaza II at 1404 West Clare Blvd. in Gonzales, LA. 

Contact: (225) 743-2405

Monday, Wednesday & Friday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

