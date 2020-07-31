New La. laws take effect Saturday

(WAFB) - Close to 200 new laws take effect in Louisiana Saturday, Aug. 1.
Click the links below to see which bills were signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards.
- Click here for bills signed into law Friday, June 5
- Click here for bills signed into law Tuesday, June 9
- Click here for bills signed into law Thursday, June 11
- Click here for bills signed into law Monday, June 15
- Click here for bills signed into law Tuesday, June 16
- Click here for bills signed into law Monday, June 29
- Click here for bills signed into law Wednesday, July 8
Among the most talked-about laws is an expansion that allows doctors to recommend medical marijuana for any patient or medical condition they believe it will help.
Another law expands a ban on drivers and passengers from smoking cigarettes, pipes, or cigars if a child’s in the vehicle to also include vaping.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.