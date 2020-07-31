LSU unveils upcoming ‘masked up’ look with new splash shields

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As college football works out a plan to get athletes on the field safely, LSU has unveiled new splash shields designed to help protect players from COVID-19.
The team’s equipment department posted it on Twitter.
As you can see, the normal clear plastic visor that many players wear is extended to the bottom part of the facemask.
According to a report by CBSSports.com, other college football teams have designed similar face guards.
LSU is gearing up for a September 25 kick off to the season after the SEC decided to push the start date back and move to a conference-only, 10-game season.
