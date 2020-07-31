His chili is always hot - Jean-Francois excited about Pelini’s return to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ricky Jean-Francois was quite the story for the LSU Tigers in 2007.
Jean-Francois was suspended for the first 12 games of the season, before returning to action for the stretch run of the Tigers’ national championship.
In LSU’s 38-24 win over Ohio State in the BCS title game, he was the defensive MVP. He made six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a half-sack on the quarterback, and a blocked field goal. Jean-Francois went on to a long run in professional football, playing 10 NFL seasons for the 49ers, Colts, Redskins, and Lions.
In a recent interview, Jean-Francois recalled tales of the Tigers’ national championship squad 13 years ago, shared why he’s excited about defensive coordinator Bo Pelini’s return, told an entertaining tale of being recruited by Ed Orgeron, and even broke out a Jimbo Fisher impression.
