Former LSU tennis star Olivier ‘Bear’ Borsos dies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU tennis star Olivier ‘Bear’ Borsos has died at the age of 29, according to the LSU Men’s Tennis team.
“The LSU Tennis community is saddened to hear about the passing of former Tiger Great Olivier ‘Bear’ Borsos,” the team said in a Facebook post made by July 31.
The former Tiger played from 2009-2013. During Borsos’ senior year he was named to First-Team All-Louisiana and All-SEC Second Team.
Borsos would also go on to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in singles.
The Hungarian native would climb to No. 18 in the International Tennis Federation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.