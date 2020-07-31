Donations to animal shelters to be matched this week in ‘Clear The Shelters’ pet adoption campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - GreaterGood.org will match funds donated to local animal shelters this week as part of NBCUniversal’s Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign.
The company has $100,000 matching funds available to match any individual’s donation to the animal welfare organization of their choice up to $10,000 from Saturday, Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, according to a press release.
In the Clear The Shelters nationwide pet adoption campaign, NBCUniversal owned TV stations partner with local animal shelters every August to help with the high intake shelters typically experience during summer and with the added challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Baton Rouge, NBC Local 33 is partnering with Companion Animal Alliance to help with the most critical needs. The station will profile adoptable pets once a day from Monday, Aug. 3 to Friday, Aug. 28. Donations to CAA can be made at the GreaterGood.org donation page.
CAA is offering a 50% discount on all adoption fees when Clear The Shelters is mentioned in August. Available pets can be viewed on Petfinder or by making an adoption appointment at 225-408-5360 or cleartheshelters@caabr.org.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.