Deepening of the Mississippi River from 45 to 50 feet has been authorized

“The lower Mississippi River is the number one export region for America’s soybean and corn farmers,” said Mike Steenhoek, Executive Director of the Soy Transportation Coalition. “Enhancing the Mississippi River simultaneously enhances the competitiveness and profitability of American agriculture. Encouraging this collaborative approach is not only beneficial to farmers and others reliant upon the river, but it also shares the non-federal cost of this project beyond the people of Louisiana. I am proud that the State of Louisiana is partnering with the farmer leaders of the United Soybean Board, the Soy Transportation Coalition, and others in promoting this project of national significance.”