BR business owner feels more confident reopening with the help of air purifying technology

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some scientists argue that the coronavirus can spread in the air indoors. And while current safety measures can help reduce the risk of virus spread altogether, some businesses are trying new technologies to step things up a bit.
You can’t be too careful when it comes to the possible spread of coronavirus germs, that’s why one business owner’s precautions go beyond and into the air.
“The last thing we really want to do is have to close again,” said Devon Kirkpatrick. He’s been the owner and Head Engineer at Sockit Studio for nearly 20 years.
Kirkpatrick wants to keep the mic hot at his music studio. Of course, he and his team wipe down buttons and wear masks, but the man in charge feels safer doing more.
“If I’m working on mixing for a client that’s not here, I feel a lot more comfortable coming in and being in a room that actually smells cleaner, feels cleaner,” said Kirkpatrick.
What smells and feels cleaner is basically cleaner air. Kirkpatrick professionally installed an air purifying system that takes old air in a room, runs it under a UV light and bathes it in hydro-peroxide.
This air purifying technology is supposed to clean the air particles of things like germs, microbials, virus, and mold. Then, that bathed air flows back into your room.
“It’s in the duct work up top,” explained Kirkpatrick. “It’s probably about this big. You really don’t see it once it’s installed. You just cut a hole drop, it in, and all of the air coming through the return air passes through it.”
The product that Kirkpatrick has installed is called REME HELO by RGF Environmental Group. But there are more options like this technology on the market and Tony Julian connects businesses, schools, and homes with air cleaning products like this one.
“People are looking at a variety of different technologies,” said Tony Julian, Vice President of Commercial Product at RGF. “All to provide that level of comfort that people need right now in the COVID environment to return to these businesses.”
Julian says these air purifiers are the next best thing to hospital-grade High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters.
“HEPA filters are great, but you can’t install them at home. What can you do? You can install air purifiers from a reliable source,” said Julian.
Businesses around the country are trying out these products. Kirkpatrick was inspired by other studios.
“Because historically, they’ve done things like that…high-end air purifier and things. You know, back in the seventies, when people were smoking inside. And with singers, you know, that’s not a good mix,” he said.
With the smoke cleared, Kirkpatrick hopes to keep the coronavirus at bay, too.
