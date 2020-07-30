Watermelon Salad with Feta and Serrano Chiles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This watermelon salad makes a light and refreshing accompaniment to any grilled meat or fish dish. If your melon is very sweet, you might omit the sugar. Jalapeños can be substituted in place of serrano peppers for less heat.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 4 servings
Ingredients:
6 cups (1½-inch) seedless watermelon pieces
¾ cup crumbled feta cheese, divided
2 serrano chiles, stemmed, seeded and thinly sliced crosswise
⅓ cup lime juice
2 scallions, white and green parts separated and thinly sliced
1–2 tbsps sugar, optional
¾ tsp salt
5 tbsps chopped fresh cilantro, divided
5 tbsps chopped, roasted, salted pepitas (pumpkin seeds), divided
Method:
In a large bowl, combine serrano, lime juice, and scallion whites then let stand for 5 minutes. Stir in sugar, if desired, and salt.
Add watermelon pieces, ½ cup cheese, ¼ cup cilantro, ¼ cup pepitas, and scallion greens, stirring to mix well.
Transfer mixture to a shallow serving dish. Sprinkle evenly with remaining cheese, cilantro, and pepitas. Enjoy!
