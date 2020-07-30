WANTED: Man accused of setting fire to vehicle on Ardenwood Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they are searching a man accused of setting fire to a parked vehicle near an apartment building in the 1200 block of Ardenwood Drive.
Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say Roy Weathers is wanted on charges of aggravated arson and terrorizing.
Weathers is accused of causing $8,000 worth of damage to the vehicle.
Anyone with any information on Weathers’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
You can also submit a tip anonymously from the Crime Stoppers website by clicking here or by downloading the free anonymous P3 Tips smartphone app.
You do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must contact Crime Stoppers.
