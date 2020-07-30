Teacher accused of brandishing gun no longer works for EBRPSS

Bridgette Digerolamo, DOB: 2/1/1982 (Source: EBRSO)
By Scottie Hunter | July 30, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 11:43 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman accused of brandishing a gun as people drove down a flooded street in front of her home on July 6 is no longer employed by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, a spokesperson confirmed to WAFB’s Scottie Hunter on Thursday, July 30.

Bridgette Digerolamo, 38, who was arrested and faces an aggravated assault with a firearm charge, had previously taught at Broadmoor Elementary School.

It is unclear if she was terminated by the school system or resigned.

