Teacher accused of brandishing gun no longer works for EBRPSS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman accused of brandishing a gun as people drove down a flooded street in front of her home on July 6 is no longer employed by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, a spokesperson confirmed to WAFB’s Scottie Hunter on Thursday, July 30.
Bridgette Digerolamo, 38, who was arrested and faces an aggravated assault with a firearm charge, had previously taught at Broadmoor Elementary School.
It is unclear if she was terminated by the school system or resigned.
