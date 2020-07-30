SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Baker Buffaloes

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 46 for Sportsline Summer Camp took us to Baker for a visit with the Buffaloes, a program that made quite a jump last year.
They are coming off an eight-win season that saw them reach the quarterfinals of the playoffs, sparked by a first round upset of No. 3 seed Loranger. Now, the Buffs have a new head coach, as Claude Coleman takes over for the departed Erik Randall.
This is Coleman’s first varsity head coaching gig since his one year suspension in 2016 for his role in the Belaire football scandal. Coleman spent the last three seasons coaching Baker Middle School, so he’s familar with his surroundings and feels ready.
“That’s a major concern out of any coach when you take over a job is the community accepting you and the relationships that you have with the community and the parents,” said Coleman. “So, I have been fortunate enough to be in Baker for four years.”
“The middle school coaches are already familar with us,” added senior linebacker/defensive end Kelly Thomas. “They have been here. They live in Baker. They brought us up since we were young and they have been here for a long time. They come to our games. They have been giving us advice ever since we were young.”
The Buffaloes finished 2019 with an 8-4 record.
