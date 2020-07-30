Sen. John Kennedy shares his thoughts on next coronavirus relief bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the coronavirus affects so much across the country, many people are hoping Congress will take action and get a relief bill passed.
Many are also hoping for another round of stimulus checks.
A lot of what’s planned in the bill is still up in the air, but Louisiana Senator John Kennedy says they’re trying to get the details right with a limited budget.
“I’m very conservative fiscally, as I think most of you know, but people are in pain and the size of the American economy is just extraordinary. This is the largest economy in all of human history, and government just shut down, just shut it down, and a lot of people have gotten hurt, through no fault of their own, and we need to help them without wasting any money,” Sen. Kennedy said.
Sen. Kennedy says the bill includes direct payments to Americans, additional unemployment money, funding for schools to reopen safely, and more money for testing and contact tracing.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.