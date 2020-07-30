OFFICIAL: SEC presidents adopt plan to play conference-only, 10-game football schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC has officially decided to play a conference-only schedule of 10 games, the league announced Thursday, July 30.
September 26 will be the new kickoff date for the 2020 football season, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. He added the delay will allow universities to focus on the healthy return of students and the gradual re-introduction of athletics.
Sankey said there will be a 10-game conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. He also said the schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.
“This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus,” said Sankey. “This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities.”
Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger first tweeted that sources have told Sports Illustrated the SEC presidents adopted a plan during a virtual meeting. The Associated Press later reported the plan was confirmed by a person who spoke on condition of anonymity because an official announcement from the conference was still being prepared.
“After careful consideration of the public health indicators in our region and following advice of our medical advisors, we have determined that this is the best course of action to prepare for a safe and healthy return to competition for SEC student-athletes, coaches and others associated with our sports programs,” Sankey explained.
The rescheduled start to the season will allow the SEC to continue to monitor health trends across its 11-state footprint, as well as monitor developments in technology around mitigation and treatment of the virus, including:
- Trends in public health indicators throughout the SEC's 11-state footprint, including positive cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and recovery statistics
- State, local and campus heath directives, including restrictions on gatherings, isolation requirements for travelers, and other health and travel restrictions
- Continued development of risk mitigation strategies
- Continued advancement in COVID-19 testing reliability and availability
- Continued evolution of time-based strategies for resuming activities after positive test results, including contact tracing, isolation and quarantine requirements
- Observation of successes and challenges presented by return to competition in other sports
A revised schedule for the 2020 SEC football season will be announced at a later date following approval by SEC athletics directors.
Things such as tailgating and other game-day activities, including social distancing, face-covering, and other health measures consistent with guidelines will be decided upon and announced at a later date.
Other notes related to the resumption of competition:
- The SEC announced in July that the sports of men's and women's cross country, soccer and volleyball would be postponed through at least August 31. Start dates and schedules for those sports, as well as sports in their non-traditional seasons during the fall, will be announced at a later date.
- The SEC announced in July that student-athletes in all sports who elect to not participate in intercollegiate athletics during the fall 2020 academic semester because of health and/or safety concerns related to COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team.
- The SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force continues to meet on policies and procedures for the safe return of student-athletes to competition, including the development of comprehensive testing and reporting policies, building on the NCAA's Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines.
- Each athletics program has been engaged in evaluating best practices for game operations to prepare a safe environment for student-athletes, coaches, staff, officials and other individuals necessary to conduct games.
