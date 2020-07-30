Report: Saints sign linebacker Nigel Bradham

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have added a veteran to their linebacker room. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team signed former Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham to a one-year deal.
Bradham, 30, is going into his ninth season in the NFL and has 96 career starts.
Last season, he finished with 61 tackles and an interception. He was originally a fourth round draft pick by Buffalo in 2012 out of Florida State.
There’s no word on a corresponding Saints roster move. Head Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Kiko Alonso could be limited to start training camp as he recovers from his torn ACL last season.
