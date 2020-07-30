Pelicans drop restart opener to Jazz

By Josh Auzenne | July 30, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 9:34 PM

ORLANDO (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans lost their restart opening game to the Utah Jazz.

Utah center Rudy Gobert made two free throws with 6.9 seconds left to give the Jazz a 106-104 win over the Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans (28-37) with 23 points. JJ Redick added 21 and Jrue Holiday had 20. Zion Williamson chipped in 13 points in just 15 minutes on the floor.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz (42-23) with 23 points. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell both added 20 points. Gobert chipped in 14 points and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Pels led 60-48 at halftime but the Jazz were able to rally in the second half, especially the fourth quarter, and pull out the win.

