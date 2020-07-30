North Baton Rouge advocates want to make sure minority business owners have access to grant money

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of small business owners all over Louisiana have started applying for a grant worth up to $15,000 that will help them cover coronavirus-related costs.
The state legislature created the $275 million Main Street Recovery program in the spring. It prioritizes businesses that have not already received help from their insurance companies or the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
At least $40 million of that funding is being set aside for minority-owned small businesses. North Baton Rouge advocates are pushing to make sure small businesses get access to that money.
Click here to learn more about the Main Street Recovery program in Louisiana.
WAFB’s Donovan Jackson has all the details tonight on 9News at 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.