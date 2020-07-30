Man arrested in Monet Drive shooting; female victim in critical condition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says it has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Monet Drive.
Police say Christopher Golmond, 21, was arrested Thursday, July 30 and charged with attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
BRPD investigators say the shooting happened Thursday in the 900 block of Monet Drive. Police say Golmond was seen putting a 20-year-old woman in a car and leaving the area. The woman later arrived at a local hospital in critical condition. Police believe Golmond disposed of the weapon.
Golmond was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
