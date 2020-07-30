Labor groups rally outside congressional offices in BR, fighting for extended unemployment benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Workers unions and other groups fighting for federal unemployment benefits made their way to the office of Senators Billy Cassidy and John Kennedy Thursday, July 30.
The Save the $600 Rally is one of several happening across Louisiana, including in New Orleans, Shreveport, and Lafayette. The groups are fighting to extend the additional $600 in federal unemployment benefits. Those benefits are set to expire on July 31.
Both Cassidy and Kennedy support majority leader Mitch McConnell’s proposal to move to an additional $200 per week for people out of work.
Governor John Bel Edwards says Louisiana is running low on money it uses to fund those benefits. He’s asking Congress to include a fix in the next coronavirus relief bill.
