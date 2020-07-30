Jeff. Parish teachers considering strike after continued concerns for safety

We received the information from JFT this afternoon, and are working to address their concerns. Many of the answers to their concerns are being worked out on the school-level through site-specific plans. These plans align with Start Strong Jefferson and the guidelines we have received from the Louisiana Department of Education. We understand there is a lot of uncertainty, and it is our goal to finalize our opening procedures and communicate that information in a way that ensures teachers feel confident with returning to school on Monday. We value our teachers and their commitment to providing a safe learning environment as we work towards reopening schools safely on August 12.