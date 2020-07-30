2 injured in shooting on Monroe Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a shooting on Monroe Avenue in Baton Rouge Thursday night.
The incident happened sometime around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30 in the 3900 block of Monroe Avenue, officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm.
Both shooting victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we learn more. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
