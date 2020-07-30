Iberville Parish sheriff hospitalized with COVID-19

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
”Listen to what the governor tells you,” Stassi said by phone Thursday, July 30. “This is nothing to play with. A lot of people are not affected much, but some are.”
Stassi says his first COVID test came back negative.
“About two hours later, after they did it the first time, they wanted to do it again and send it to another lab,” Stassi said.
He says the second test came back positive a few hours later. The sheriff says he was admitted to the hospital Wednesday morning, but started having symptoms three days prior on Sunday.
Doctors say he will be in the hospital at least until Sunday, Aug. 2. He’s on a five-day regimen of medication.
”I am feeling better,” he said. “I’m up here by myself; I can’t have any visitors.”
Stassi says his office is still running smoothly and he is able to take phone calls from his staff when needed.
