Gov. Edwards to address state Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will update Louisiana’s COVID-19 response Thursday, July 30 at 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana currently has the most cases of COVID-19 per capita in the country.
Last week, Edwards issued a PSA to people 29 and younger, who, on average, make up around 30% or more of the new cases daily, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The number of positive coronavirus cases is starting to show early signs of plateauing, Edwards said in a press conference Tuesday, July 28.
East Baton Rouge Parish has surpassed Orleans Parish in having the highest number of positive coronavirus cases in the state.
“That per capita ranking should be an alarm bell for everyone to fully understand just how serious this pandemic is here in Louisiana,” Governor John Bel Edwards said.
Gov. Edwards called the crisis dire and says if we don’t all do our part and take the virus seriously, more of us could be at risk.
