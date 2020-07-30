Firefighter injured battling vehicle fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries while battling a vehicle fire.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to a fire at the Spanish Arms Apartments located at 4343 Denham Street around 4 a.m. Thursday, July 30.
While battling the fire a firefighter was injured due to a fall and was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
According to investigators when they arrived on scene the vehicle was on fire and when they extinguished the fire and they found there was also damage to the vehicle from gunfire.
Investigators have ruled the fire to be arson.
The investigation remains ongoing and is being investigated by BRFD and the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.