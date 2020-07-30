Deputies investigating body found in Holden as homicide

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are now investigating the discovery of a decomposed body in Holden as a homicide.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says the body was originally discovered on Tuesday, July 28 near James Chappel Road North.
Investigators now suspect foul play after an autopsy completed on Thursday, July 30 revealed the cause of death to be a gunshot wound, according to Ard.
The sheriff says investigators are working to determine the victim’s identity. However, authorities say they believe the victim is a man in his early 40s.
Ard says deputies believe the man’s body had been at the location near James Chappel Road North for about a week.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 extension 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
