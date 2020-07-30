Deputies: Hammond man shot to death at lawn equipment store

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after a man was fatally shot at the Hammond lawn equipment store where he worked on Wednesday, July 29.
Dawn Panepinto, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, says deputies responded to Z-Equipment at 18082 US 190 in Hammond around 8:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a man found lying on the floor in a pool of blood.
Deputies say they found the body of Wayne Bourliea, 36, of Hammond, inside the store.
Bourilea, an employee of the store, was shot multiple times before 8 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Panepinto says the shooter fled the scene before deputies arrived.
Investigators say they have not identified a suspect or motive at this time.
“Detectives are currently interviewing individuals connected to the victim and following up several leads,” Panepinto said.
Anyone with any information about the shooting death of Bourliea is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.
