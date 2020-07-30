Comedian Andy Dick looking to cooperate in prosecution of attacker; DA responds

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Comedian Andy Dick is attempting to pursue justice after he was punched as he was leaving One Eyed Jack last summer, according to an article by NOLA.com.
Dick allegedly wants to crack open the case onto the man who attacked the comedian.
The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office responded to the claims with the full statement below:
“After reading Mr. Dick’s newly published remarks, our office has renewed efforts to discuss his willingness to cooperate with the prosecution and testify if necessary. He had not responded to our earlier efforts, nor have we been immediately successful making contact today. But any time a victim of a violent crime communicates to us that they are ready and willing to participate in what is deemed to be a viable criminal case, we remain ready and willing to institute charges and prosecute the responsible offender.”
According to Dick’s booking agent, Robert Couvillion, Dick was sucker-punched as he was leaving One Eyed Jack’s on Toulouse Street, following his show there. He said the comedian was waiting on an Uber when someone hit him, unprovoked and when Dick was not looking.
“We walk out the club to Uber and were saying bye to my friends. Andy was standing in front of the club when the guy cold cocked him while he was talking to someone,” Couvillion said. “Andy’s head fell into the wall, then fell into the motorcycle, then cracked on the cement.”
Dick was transported for the ICU for head injuries, Couvillion said, and was in the hospital for a few days.
