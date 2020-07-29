Wednesday, July 29: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, July 29, at 11:52 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 112,773 positive cases - increase of 1,735 cases
- 3,769 deaths - 69 new deaths
- 1,544 patients in the hospital - decrease of 39 patients
- 221 patients on ventilators - increase of 7 patients
- 74,246 patients recovered - increase of 12,790 patients
- 92% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 31% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under.
Since Tuesday, July 28, 18,827 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,295,131.
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between July 22, 2020 and July 29, 2020.
